Diplomatic Breakthrough: Pakistan's Crucial Role in Iran-US Ceasefire

In an unexpected diplomatic twist, the White House has enlisted Pakistan's help to broker a temporary ceasefire with Iran, amid rising tensions and surging oil prices.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Pakistan, as a neighboring Muslim-majority country, played an intermediary role by communicating between Iranian officials and the US administration. US President Donald Trump agreed to the proposed two-week pause in hostilities.

Prominent Pakistani officials, including Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, facilitated discussions, underscoring Pakistan's neutral stance in the conflict. The US believed Iran's acceptance of the ceasefire proposal was more feasible under Pakistani mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)