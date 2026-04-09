Balancing Fears and Hopes: Iranian-Americans React to Trump's Ultimatum

Tensions ran high for Iranian-Americans like Zainab Haider following President Trump's ultimatum to Iran, bringing fear for the safety of relatives back home. Despite the looming threats, Trump agreed to a ceasefire, prolonging uncertainty for the Iranian diaspora in the U.S.

Haider joined protests in Austin, Texas, part of a wider call across U.S. cities including New York, Boston, and Los Angeles, voicing opposition to the war. She believes that mobilizing public opinion could deter aggressive posturing from the U.S. president.

Complex emotions surfaced as communities grappled with their stance on U.S. military actions and the potential consequences for loved ones abroad. Iranian-Americans continue to face the dilemma of opposing the Iranian regime while fearing escalated conflict.