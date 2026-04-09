Modi's Call for Change: Bengal's Political Crossroads
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal, urging voters to remove it from power due to alleged mismanagement. Modi accused TMC of hampering progress and exploiting policy for political gains, advocating for a BJP-led government to bring development and investment to the state.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, accusing it of misrule and urging voters to elect the BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections. Speaking at a rally in Haldia, Modi claimed that the TMC's governance has been detrimental to the state's progress.
Modi argued that while the nation strides forward, TMC's policies are dragging Bengal backward, blaming the party for youth disenfranchisement through economic mismanagement and alleged corruption. He emphasized that the BJP would foster a climate of trust and investment in the state.
Addressing a packed crowd despite challenging weather, Modi highlighted the need for a unified central and state government to unlock Bengal's potential, promising significant developments in the fisheries and seafood sectors, buoyed by central support for local industry growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- BJP
- TMC
- West Bengal
- elections
- investment
- misrule
- development
- politics
- change
ALSO READ
Violence Disrupts Assam Elections: Clashes and Arrests Mark Polling Day
High-Stakes By-Elections in Karnataka: Political Power Shifts in Bagalkot & Davanagere South
Zubeen Garg: A Family's Resolve Amidst Assam Elections
Investment comes not in atmosphere of fear, but in climate of trust that BJP will bring in Bengal: Modi at Haldia industrial hub.
Arunachal CM Rallies Assam Voters for Crucial Elections