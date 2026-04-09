Modi's Call for Change: Bengal's Political Crossroads

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, accusing it of misrule and urging voters to elect the BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections. Speaking at a rally in Haldia, Modi claimed that the TMC's governance has been detrimental to the state's progress.

Modi argued that while the nation strides forward, TMC's policies are dragging Bengal backward, blaming the party for youth disenfranchisement through economic mismanagement and alleged corruption. He emphasized that the BJP would foster a climate of trust and investment in the state.

Addressing a packed crowd despite challenging weather, Modi highlighted the need for a unified central and state government to unlock Bengal's potential, promising significant developments in the fisheries and seafood sectors, buoyed by central support for local industry growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)