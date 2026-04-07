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Political Sparks Fly as BJP Hits Back at Congress Allegations in Assam

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal criticizes Congress over allegations against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife. BJP mounts a defense, claiming foul play by Congress amidst election season. Investigations follow allegations as both parties prepare for the upcoming assembly polls in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:17 IST
Political Sparks Fly as BJP Hits Back at Congress Allegations in Assam
Union Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, has issued a scathing rebuttal against the Congress following accusations directed at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife. Sonowal implied that the Congress might face repercussions for what he termed 'dirty politics'.

The allegations by Congress media department head Pawan Khera came during a press briefing, stirring tension in the midst of election campaigning, with elections due on April 9. The backlash saw Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, taking legal action through an FIR accusing the opposition of deceit.

BJP leaders remain optimistic of electoral success, with Sonowal expressing confidence in a win for BJP in Assam. Meanwhile, police have searched Khera's residence in connection with the allegations. Sarma has vowed to retaliate legally, challenging the purported misuse of property documents linked to his family.

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