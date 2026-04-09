Booth Battle: BJP vs Congress Skirmish in Puducherry
Tension arose during the polling in Mannadipet Assembly Constituency as BJP and Congress workers clashed at a voting booth. Police intervened to restore order, ensuring the continuation of the polling process. Key figures in the constituency are BJP's Home Minister A Namassivayam and Congress's T P R Selvam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:06 IST
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In a tense election scene on Thursday, BJP and Congress workers clashed at a polling booth in Mannadipet Assembly Constituency, according to police sources.
The altercation began when Congress workers challenged the presence of BJP members near the booth in Tirukanoor village. Arguments quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.
Police intervened, dispersing the crowd with canes and restored order. Polling remained unaffected by the incident. BJP's Home Minister A Namassivayam and Congress's T P R Selvam are primary contenders in the constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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