Booth Battle: BJP vs Congress Skirmish in Puducherry

In a tense election scene on Thursday, BJP and Congress workers clashed at a polling booth in Mannadipet Assembly Constituency, according to police sources.

The altercation began when Congress workers challenged the presence of BJP members near the booth in Tirukanoor village. Arguments quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Police intervened, dispersing the crowd with canes and restored order. Polling remained unaffected by the incident. BJP's Home Minister A Namassivayam and Congress's T P R Selvam are primary contenders in the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)