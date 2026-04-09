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British Forces Foil Russian Underwater Espionage

Britain deployed armed forces to prevent Russian submarines from attacking its cables and pipelines when they were in British waters for a month. Defence Minister John Healey revealed the operation to show President Putin that the submarines were detected. No damage to the underwater infrastructure was reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:00 IST
British Forces Foil Russian Underwater Espionage
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In a bold move, Britain has successfully deterred a potential undersea threat from Russian submarines that lingered in its waters for close to a month earlier this year. This operation, disclosed by Defence Minister John Healey, was aimed at safeguarding crucial underwater cables and pipelines from attack.

Collaborating with allies, notably Norway, British forces closely monitored the activities of these Russian vessels. Their presence was unveiled to communicate to President Vladimir Putin that his covert operation has been exposed. Fortunately, no damage was inflicted upon the underwater infrastructure, and the Russian submarines eventually retreated northward.

The Russian flotilla reportedly included an Akula-class attack submarine and two specialists from the Main Directorate for Deep Sea Research (GUGI). Healey's message was unequivocal: any attempt to harm Britain's underwater assets will face severe repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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