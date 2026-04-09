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Wealth of a Leader: Debasish Kumar's Asset Evolution

Trinamool Congress candidate Debasish Kumar, aiming for re-election in South Kolkata's Rashbehari, declared assets totaling Rs 4.95 crore, up from Rs 3.29 crore in 2021. His income dropped to Rs 12.6 lakh in 2024-25. Kumar's spouse also holds significant assets. He has business interests, no criminal cases, and a commerce degree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:38 IST
Wealth of a Leader: Debasish Kumar's Asset Evolution
Debasish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Debasish Kumar, the Trinamool Congress candidate contesting the Rashbehari assembly seat in South Kolkata, has disclosed a substantial increase in his assets. Ahead of the 2026 assembly elections, Kumar has declared a total asset value of Rs 4.95 crore, compared to Rs 3.29 crore in 2021.

Kumar's affidavit reveals movable assets, including two trucks, a partnership in Kumar Industries, and bank fixed deposits, now worth Rs 3.49 crore. His immovable assets, which include two residential flats, are estimated at Rs 1.46 crore. Despite an impressive asset portfolio, Kumar's annual income saw a decline, recorded at Rs 12.6 lakh for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Aged 66, Kumar highlighted his business activities as the primary source of income and noted his wife's considerable asset holdings, with her movable and immovable assets amounting to Rs 1.08 crore and Rs 1.89 crore, respectively. Kumar, a Master of Commerce graduate from MATS University, remains free from criminal cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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