Mausam Noor's Wealth Declaration: From Politics to Prosperity

Mausam Benazir Noor, a returning Congress candidate from Malda's Malatipur assembly, has publicly declared assets exceeding Rs 2.5 crore as per her nomination affidavit. She clarified that no criminal cases are pending against her.

Her income saw a notable rise from Rs 7.23 lakh in the 2020-21 fiscal year to Rs 10.97 lakh for the financial year 2024-25. Her spouse, Mirza Kayes Beg, experienced an income increase from Rs 4.98 lakh to Rs 7.01 lakh during the same period.

In a detailed asset declaration made by April 6, Noor revealed movable assets worth Rs 1.46 crore, alongside land valued at Rs 1.1 crore. During the 2020 Rajya Sabha elections, while part of the TMC, Noor declared assets worth Rs 1.79 crore with liabilities of Rs 8.40 lakh.