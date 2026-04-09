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Women's Reservation Bill Set to Revolutionize Indian Parliament

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale announces a historic move with the Women's Reservation Bill aiming to increase seats in Parliament to 816, granting 33.4% reservation for women, including SC/ST women. The bill, seeking unanimous support from all political parties, could transform the representation landscape post-2029 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:54 IST
Women's Reservation Bill Set to Revolutionize Indian Parliament
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant political development, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday emphasized the transformative potential of the Women's Reservation Bill. Athawale revealed that the bill, once enacted, would expand the total number of seats in Parliament to 816, ensuring a 33.4% reservation for women, including those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He urged political parties to support the bill, aiming for unanimous approval.

Athawale announced a special Parliament session from April 16-18 dedicated to passing the Women's Reservation Bill. The bill, already cleared by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, promises a substantial boost in female representation, amplifying their voices in legislative discussions. This landmark decision is viewed as a government effort to empower women and increase their role in governance ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the political scenario in Tamil Nadu, Athawale participated in crucial state elections, supporting the NDA. The elections promise an intense battle between the DMK-led SPA and AIADMK-led NDA, with actor-politician Vijay entering the fray. Tamil Nadu's single-phase assembly elections are scheduled for April 23, with vote counting on May 4.

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