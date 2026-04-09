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Hooda Slams Haryana Government Over 'Arbitrary' Crop Procurement Conditions

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has accused the BJP government of imposing arbitrary conditions on crop procurement, hindering the process. Alleging anti-farmer policies, Hooda demands government compensation for rain-damaged crops. Meanwhile, he calls for disciplinary action against Congress MLAs accused of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:52 IST
Hooda Slams Haryana Government Over 'Arbitrary' Crop Procurement Conditions
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the state's BJP government of imposing arbitrary conditions that complicate crop purchasing, ultimately preventing procurement. Hooda contends these measures leave farmers entangled in bureaucratic hurdles, suggesting the government aims to avoid buying their crops.

Highlighting the plight of the farmers, Hooda pointed out the disastrous impact of unseasonal rains, which have devastated standing crops. He urged the government to conduct a special crop damage assessment and provide appropriate compensation. State Congress President Rao Narender Singh echoed these sentiments, citing mismanagement in the mandis.

Reacting to allegations against Congress MLAs accused of cross-voting, Hooda called for their resignation, claiming their actions betrayed the party and the electorate. Haryana Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee has recommended suspending the implicated legislators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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