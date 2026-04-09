Singur Land: A Symbol of Governance Failure?

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, labeling the Singur land as a 'symbol of failure' after the Tata Nano project was abandoned.

Chouhan, who visited the site and spoke with local farmers, claimed Banerjee's promises to the farming community remained unfulfilled, leaving the land unsuitable for agriculture.

He alleged that neither industrialization nor agricultural development had occurred on the site and criticized Banerjee for prioritizing political gains. Chouhan hinted at BJP-led plans for development if in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)