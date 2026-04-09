Left Menu

India Facilitates Massive Exodus Amid West Asia Conflict

Amid escalating conflict in West Asia, India has managed the travel of over 8,15,000 passengers to safety, with flights rerouted through alternate hubs due to airspace restrictions. India's diplomatic efforts remain robust, ensuring the safety of its citizens across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:54 IST
India Facilitates Massive Exodus Amid West Asia Conflict
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/Youtube/PIBIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia that began on February 28, following US-Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported a significant exodus. Approximately 8,15,000 passengers have traveled back to India from the conflict-ridden region, with the situation intensifying by the day.

Despite the challenging circumstances, including airspace restrictions, flights continue to operate from nations with accessible air routes. The MEA's recent briefing disclosed that close collaborations with countries throughout West Asia are underway, aimed at ensuring citizen safety and welfare. The ministry highlighted that flights from nations like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and Qatar remain operational.

In response to airspace closures in countries such as Kuwait and Israel, alternatives via Jordan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia have been implemented. Indian embassies have actively facilitated the transit of nationals, with 2,170 individuals, including students and fishermen, redirected from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for safe passage to India. The ongoing diplomatic engagement continues, with Indian officials scheduled to meet with counterparts in UAE and Qatar in the coming days.

TRENDING

1
Indian Army's Apache Helicopters Showcase Precision in 'Brahmastra' Exercise

Indian Army's Apache Helicopters Showcase Precision in 'Brahmastra' Exercise

 India
2
Lawlessness Exposed: Forest Guard's Tragic Demise Sparks Outcry Against Illegal Mining

Lawlessness Exposed: Forest Guard's Tragic Demise Sparks Outcry Against Ille...

 India
3
Karnataka Deputy CM Stands Firm with DMK Amid Political Claims

Karnataka Deputy CM Stands Firm with DMK Amid Political Claims

 India
4
Tensions Rise Over Palk Strait Poaching Arrests

Tensions Rise Over Palk Strait Poaching Arrests

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026