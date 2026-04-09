India Facilitates Massive Exodus Amid West Asia Conflict

In the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia that began on February 28, following US-Israeli strikes that resulted in the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reported a significant exodus. Approximately 8,15,000 passengers have traveled back to India from the conflict-ridden region, with the situation intensifying by the day.

Despite the challenging circumstances, including airspace restrictions, flights continue to operate from nations with accessible air routes. The MEA's recent briefing disclosed that close collaborations with countries throughout West Asia are underway, aimed at ensuring citizen safety and welfare. The ministry highlighted that flights from nations like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and Qatar remain operational.

In response to airspace closures in countries such as Kuwait and Israel, alternatives via Jordan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia have been implemented. Indian embassies have actively facilitated the transit of nationals, with 2,170 individuals, including students and fishermen, redirected from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for safe passage to India. The ongoing diplomatic engagement continues, with Indian officials scheduled to meet with counterparts in UAE and Qatar in the coming days.