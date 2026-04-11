Thane's Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning Initiative Takes Off
The Thane Municipal Corporation commenced its pre-monsoon drain cleaning drive in Mumbra. Led by Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, officials are tasked with ensuring all major drains are desilted by the end of May to avert monsoon-related waterlogging. The initiative began at Amrit Nagar with local support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Thane Municipal Corporation has officially launched its pre-monsoon drain cleaning initiative in Mumbra, according to an announcement made on Saturday.
Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar emphasized the necessity of completing desilting tasks by the end of May to prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season.
The cleaning efforts began from the Amrit Nagar drain in Mumbra's ward number 32, with key attendance from local corporator and leader of opposition Ashraf Shanu Pathan, showing strong local backing for the project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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