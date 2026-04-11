Thane's Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning Initiative Takes Off

The Thane Municipal Corporation has officially launched its pre-monsoon drain cleaning initiative in Mumbra, according to an announcement made on Saturday.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar emphasized the necessity of completing desilting tasks by the end of May to prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season.

The cleaning efforts began from the Amrit Nagar drain in Mumbra's ward number 32, with key attendance from local corporator and leader of opposition Ashraf Shanu Pathan, showing strong local backing for the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)