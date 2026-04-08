West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee begins her march on way to filing nomination for Bhabanipur assembly seat in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:50 IST
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West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee begins her march on way to filing nomination for Bhabanipur assembly seat in Kolkata.
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