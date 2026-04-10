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Djibouti's Presidential Vote: Guelleh's Predicted Reign

Djibouti is set for a presidential election with incumbent Ismael Omar Guelleh seeking a sixth term after a rule of 27 years. With strategic military importance and its role as a gateway to Ethiopia, Guelleh emphasizes stability but faces criticism of political repression. His sole opponent is Mohamed Farah Samatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 06:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 06:33 IST
Djibouti's Presidential Vote: Guelleh's Predicted Reign

East Africa's Djibouti will hold a presidential election on Friday, with longtime leader Ismael Omar Guelleh expected to secure another term following changes in age restrictions for candidates.

Despite criticisms of political repression, Guelleh emphasizes his role in maintaining stability in a volatile region, positioning Djibouti as a crucial military hub.

Opposition candidate Mohamed Farah Samatar campaigns on anti-corruption and reducing government waste, seeking to challenge Guelleh's long-standing governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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