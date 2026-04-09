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India's Strategic Maneuvering: Navigating Instability to Opportunity

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlights India's strategic navigation through global instabilities by emphasizing mature democracy, diplomacy, and decisive actions. He discusses the government's investments in broadband and plans to transform India Post into a global logistics powerhouse, aiming for economic growth and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:15 IST
India's Strategic Maneuvering: Navigating Instability to Opportunity
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Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, in a recent address at an AIMA event, discussed India's strategic navigation of global instability. Highlighting the country's mature democracy and decisive action, he explained how India has been navigating the choppy waters affected by disrupted supply chains and geopolitical tensions.

Scindia elaborated on the government's investment of over Rs 1.39 lakh crore to connect every Indian village with broadband services. He noted that this includes maintaining the optical fiber network for the next decade, a move aimed at improving the country's broadband capabilities and economic opportunities.

Turning to India Post, Scindia spoke of transforming it into a logistics powerhouse. With 1.6 lakh branches, the aim is to enhance logistics not only within India but globally. Scindia expressed ambitions for India Post to transition from a cost center to a profit center by 2029-2030, marking a strategic economic shift.

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