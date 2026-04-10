Left Menu

Minister V Sivankutty Dismisses Anti-Incumbency Claims

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty refutes claims of anti-incumbency against the LDF, citing strong governmental performance and lack of public sentiment against the administration. Competing in Nemom, he highlights welfare measures and confidence in retaining power, while suggesting opposition's narrative could backfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-04-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 09:54 IST
Minister V Sivankutty Dismisses Anti-Incumbency Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty dismissed allegations of anti-incumbency against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday, asserting that no significant sentiment exists among the populace against the government.

In the Nemom constituency, Sivankutty faces off with BJP's state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Congress leader K S Sabarinadhan. He asserted that even surveys conducted by the opposing United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP suggest attempts to establish an anti-incumbency narrative are likely to falter.

Sivankutty emphasized the efficacious nature of the LDF administration in its decision-making and accessibility to ordinary citizens. He highlighted the government's favorable stance on welfare, noting increased pensions and new benefits, reinforcing the perception of the government as supportive and attentive to public needs. The minister is confident these aspects will aid in retaining power in the state. He also noted that a recent rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw limited local participation.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: US Secretary Marco Rubio's Forthcoming Visit to India

Strengthening Ties: US Secretary Marco Rubio's Forthcoming Visit to India

 United States
2
Vertigo TV and Balaji Studios Forge Path for Innovative Hindi Microdramas

Vertigo TV and Balaji Studios Forge Path for Innovative Hindi Microdramas

 India
3
Congress Claims Modi's U-Turn on Women's Reservation a Disguise for Governance Failures

Congress Claims Modi's U-Turn on Women's Reservation a Disguise for Governan...

 India
4
Dollar's Largest Weekly Drop Since January Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

Dollar's Largest Weekly Drop Since January Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026