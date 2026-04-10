Minister V Sivankutty Dismisses Anti-Incumbency Claims

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty dismissed allegations of anti-incumbency against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday, asserting that no significant sentiment exists among the populace against the government.

In the Nemom constituency, Sivankutty faces off with BJP's state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Congress leader K S Sabarinadhan. He asserted that even surveys conducted by the opposing United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP suggest attempts to establish an anti-incumbency narrative are likely to falter.

Sivankutty emphasized the efficacious nature of the LDF administration in its decision-making and accessibility to ordinary citizens. He highlighted the government's favorable stance on welfare, noting increased pensions and new benefits, reinforcing the perception of the government as supportive and attentive to public needs. The minister is confident these aspects will aid in retaining power in the state. He also noted that a recent rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw limited local participation.