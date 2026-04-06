In Kerala, Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi accuses ruling LDF of compromising ideology, accountability to remain in power.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In Kerala, Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi accuses ruling LDF of compromising ideology, accountability to remain in power.
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