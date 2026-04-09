Kerala Votes: Will LDF Hold Power or Face New Alternatives?

Polling in Kerala's 140 Assembly constituencies began on Thursday at 7 am, following mock polling procedures. Early morning saw voters flocking to one of 30,495 stations to avoid the expected heat.

Among them were prominent figures like Congress's V D Satheesan voting with family, and BJP's candidate R Sreelekha and Union Minister Suresh Gopi participating early.

Heightened security measures featured over 76,000 personnel and extensive webcasting to monitor proceedings. The election, with 883 candidates for 2.71 crore voters, seeks to determine the continuity of LDF's rule or the emergence of UDF or NDA as stronger forces.