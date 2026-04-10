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Battle Lines Drawn: BJP vs TMC in West Bengal Elections

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar highlights the direct political clash between the BJP and TMC in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Amid controversies and allegations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticizes TMC for disrespecting India's first tribal woman President, Droupadi Murmu, during her recent visit to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:10 IST
Battle Lines Drawn: BJP vs TMC in West Bengal Elections
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The political landscape in West Bengal is heating up as Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar underscores a distinct face-off between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly elections. Dismissing concerns about the Aam Janata Unnayan Party's Humayun Kabir, Majumdar emphasizes that the actual contest centers on the two major parties.

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly is set to undergo elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29 this year, with votes to be counted on May 4. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the state, launched a vehement critique against the TMC over breaches in protocol concerning President Droupadi Murmu's presence at a tribal conference.

Accusing the TMC of arrogance, Modi questioned the party's stance following what he described as an affront to the country's first tribal woman President. He stressed the importance of respecting the President's office, irrespective of political considerations, and condemned any actions perceived as discriminatory towards tribal communities, women, and the constitutional fabric of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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