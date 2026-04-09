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Electoral Storm: Humayun Kabir's Alleged Video Sparks Political Turmoil in West Bengal

A political firestorm has erupted in West Bengal following a video allegedly showing Humayun Kabir discussing links with senior BJP leaders and plans to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Trinamool Congress demands an investigation into the video's claims of Kabir's purported involvement in a multi-crore scheme against Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:30 IST
Electoral Storm: Humayun Kabir's Alleged Video Sparks Political Turmoil in West Bengal
Humayun Kabir
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal is witnessing a heated political storm after a controversial video, allegedly featuring Humayun Kabir, surfaced on social media on Thursday. The video purportedly reveals Kabir's connections with senior BJP leaders and a strategy to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) responded by calling for an Enforcement Directorate probe into Kabir's claims. Kabir is allegedly seen expressing his willingness to go to great lengths to unseat Banerjee and boasts of liaising with notable BJP figures, including Suvendu Adhikari and officials from the Prime Minister's Office.

Kabir has dismissed the video as AI-generated and accused the TMC of slander. He threatened legal action against the TMC leaders unless they could substantiate their claims. The BJP has characterized the TMC's reaction as a desperate measure, while questions linger about the video's origin and implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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