Wildberries Sends Aid Amidst Warehouse Attacks

Russia's leading online retailer, Wildberries, has distributed 40 million roubles to the families of victims from Ukrainian drone attacks on its warehouses. The assault on Wildberries' logistics began on July 18, resulting in eight fatalities and affecting over 10% of its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 18:14 IST
Wildberries Sends Aid Amidst Warehouse Attacks
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's foremost online retailer, Wildberries, announced on Tuesday its commitment to supporting victims of Ukrainian drone attacks on its logistics centers. The company reported disbursing 40 million roubles (approximately $508,582) to families who suffered losses or injuries.

Since July 18, when the first tragedy struck, at least eight of Wildberries' warehouses have been targets, severely impacting over 10% of the retailer's logistics capacity. The initial attack claimed the lives of eight workers.

In a public statement, Wildberries confirmed that the initial financial assistance reached affected families by July 21. The ongoing assistance follows the company's pledge to support those impacted by the hostilities more than two months after the first strike.

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