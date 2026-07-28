Wildberries Sends Aid Amidst Warehouse Attacks

Russia's foremost online retailer, Wildberries, announced on Tuesday its commitment to supporting victims of Ukrainian drone attacks on its logistics centers. The company reported disbursing 40 million roubles (approximately $508,582) to families who suffered losses or injuries.

Since July 18, when the first tragedy struck, at least eight of Wildberries' warehouses have been targets, severely impacting over 10% of the retailer's logistics capacity. The initial attack claimed the lives of eight workers.

In a public statement, Wildberries confirmed that the initial financial assistance reached affected families by July 21. The ongoing assistance follows the company's pledge to support those impacted by the hostilities more than two months after the first strike.