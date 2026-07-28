Global Events Diary: Key Anniversaries and Diplomatic Meetings

From diplomatic summits to cultural commemorations, the global events diary outlines significant happenings worldwide. This includes the South Korean President's tour in Chile and Argentina, promising enhanced cooperation between nations.

The calendar also marks key historical anniversaries, such as Warsaw's uprising and significant World War II events, reminding us of historical turning points.

In the weeks ahead, the world will witness festivities celebrating independence in nations like Peru, India, and Uruguay, alongside major global cultural gatherings like the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.