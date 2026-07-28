Devastating Earthquakes: Japan's Unyielding Threat

A powerful earthquake struck southern Japan on Tuesday, leaving many presumed dead inside a partially collapsed shopping mall, with power outages affecting thousands and factories forced to halt operations.

Japan, located on the 'Ring of Fire,' experiences frequent earthquakes, accounting for 20% of the world's quakes measuring 6.0 or greater in magnitude.

This recent seismic event adds to a history of catastrophic earthquakes in the region, such as the 2011 magnitude 9.0 quake that resulted in nearly 20,000 deaths and triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.