Devastating Earthquakes: Japan's Unyielding Threat

A powerful earthquake in southern Japan has caused significant destruction and loss of life. Japan, situated on the 'Ring of Fire,' experiences frequent seismic activity, with major quakes occurring regularly. This report examines notable earthquakes in Japan over the last 15 years, highlighting the human and infrastructural impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 18:13 IST
Devastating Earthquakes: Japan's Unyielding Threat
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  • Country:
  • Japan

A powerful earthquake struck southern Japan on Tuesday, leaving many presumed dead inside a partially collapsed shopping mall, with power outages affecting thousands and factories forced to halt operations.

Japan, located on the 'Ring of Fire,' experiences frequent earthquakes, accounting for 20% of the world's quakes measuring 6.0 or greater in magnitude.

This recent seismic event adds to a history of catastrophic earthquakes in the region, such as the 2011 magnitude 9.0 quake that resulted in nearly 20,000 deaths and triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

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