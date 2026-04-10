Harivansh Returns to the Rajya Sabha: A New Chapter Begins

Rajya Sabha's former deputy chairman, Harivansh, marked his return to the Upper House after being nominated by President Droupadi Murmu. This move followed the retirement of the former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. Harivansh's second term concluded on April 9.

The oath-taking ceremony took place in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhkrishnan, where Harivansh took the oath in Hindi. Key political figures, including Leader of the House J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other notable ministers, attended the event.

The nomination was made in accordance with sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Indian Constitution, ensuring a seamless appointment to the vacancy. Harivansh, with two previous terms representing Bihar and having served as deputy chairman, returns with renewed responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)