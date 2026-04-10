Harivansh Returns to the Rajya Sabha: A New Chapter Begins
Harivansh, the outgoing deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, has been nominated by President Droupadi Murmu to the Upper House after the retirement of former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Harivansh took his oath in Hindi, marking the start of his third term, with prominent politicians present at the ceremony.
- Country:
- India
Rajya Sabha's former deputy chairman, Harivansh, marked his return to the Upper House after being nominated by President Droupadi Murmu. This move followed the retirement of the former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. Harivansh's second term concluded on April 9.
The oath-taking ceremony took place in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhkrishnan, where Harivansh took the oath in Hindi. Key political figures, including Leader of the House J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other notable ministers, attended the event.
The nomination was made in accordance with sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Indian Constitution, ensuring a seamless appointment to the vacancy. Harivansh, with two previous terms representing Bihar and having served as deputy chairman, returns with renewed responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gartex Texprocess India 2026: Pioneering the Future of Textile Manufacturing
Salesforce Sees Bright Horizons in India's Education Sector Amid Global Challenges
Commonwealth Sport's Enthusiastic Endorsement Marks India's 2030 Games Preparations
Indian Consumer Durables Sector Faces Short-Term Pressure Amid Rising Costs and Weak Demand
Unseasonal Rains Hammer Indian Agriculture: A Comprehensive Response