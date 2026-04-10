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Harivansh Returns to the Rajya Sabha: A New Chapter Begins

Harivansh, the outgoing deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, has been nominated by President Droupadi Murmu to the Upper House after the retirement of former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Harivansh took his oath in Hindi, marking the start of his third term, with prominent politicians present at the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:38 IST
Harivansh Returns to the Rajya Sabha: A New Chapter Begins
Harivansh
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Rajya Sabha's former deputy chairman, Harivansh, marked his return to the Upper House after being nominated by President Droupadi Murmu. This move followed the retirement of the former Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi. Harivansh's second term concluded on April 9.

The oath-taking ceremony took place in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhkrishnan, where Harivansh took the oath in Hindi. Key political figures, including Leader of the House J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other notable ministers, attended the event.

The nomination was made in accordance with sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Indian Constitution, ensuring a seamless appointment to the vacancy. Harivansh, with two previous terms representing Bihar and having served as deputy chairman, returns with renewed responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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