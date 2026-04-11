Kesar India Limited Expands Development Pipeline with Strategic Land Acquisitions

Nagpur-based Kesar India Limited has announced a significant expansion of its real estate development pipeline, following a series of strategic land acquisitions. The move aims to foster scale, visibility, and sustainability in the company's growth strategy.

Over the past year, Kesar India has been consolidating land to tackle challenges like rising acquisition costs and limited project visibility. Shifting from a short-term approach, the company is constructing a sustainable pipeline poised to provide 3-5 years of execution visibility, with investments beyond INR 2,000 crore to be deployed systematically according to milestones.

With an expanded development area of approximately 12.24 million sq. ft. and a projected Gross Development Value exceeding INR 5,100 crore, Kesar India positions itself as a rising player among real estate developers in Central India. Managing Director Sachin Gopal Gupta emphasized the importance of creating a long-term, scalable framework to adapt to market fluctuations and ensure sustained growth. Future prospects include further opportunities worth over INR 4,000 crore pending due diligence and required approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)