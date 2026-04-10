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High Stakes in Tripura: Battle for TTAADC Heats Up

The high-stakes campaign for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections has concluded. Key players include Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma's Tirpa Motha Party and Chief Minister Manik Saha's BJP. Polling will be held on April 12, and votes counted on April 17, with tight security measures in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:57 IST
High Stakes in Tripura: Battle for TTAADC Heats Up
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The tense campaign phase for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections came to a close last Friday, as noted by officials. Among the contenders are the Tirpa Motha Party (TMP), led by Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), spearheaded by Chief Minister Manik Saha. Both parties are vying for control of the 28-member council.

Polling for the TTAADC, which covers two-thirds of Tripura's geography and houses 13 lakh people, is set for April 12. Other parties, including the CPI (M) and Congress, also conducted intensive campaigns. The ballots will be tallied on April 17, determining the fates of 173 candidates competing for the council's 28 seats, spread across eight districts.

State Election Commission secretary Anurag Sen reported that the campaigning concluded peacefully. Meanwhile, Director General of Police Anurag declared robust security preparations. Around 12,000 Tripura State Rifles personnel and additional forces from 24 companies of paramilitary forces will secure all 1,257 booths, ensuring a fair election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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