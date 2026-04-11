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High Stakes Negotiations: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

Senior U.S. and Iranian officials are negotiating in Islamabad to end a six-week war. Iran demands commitments on Lebanon and sanctions. The talks are significant as they are the highest-level discussions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The outcome remains uncertain as Iran's demands challenge progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:04 IST
High Stakes Negotiations: US-Iran Talks in Islamabad
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In a tense global climate, senior leaders from the U.S. and Iran convened in Islamabad for pivotal negotiations aimed at ceasing their ongoing six-week conflict. The high-profile talks encountered immediate hurdles as Iran called for commitments on Lebanon and sanctions before discussions could officially commence.

The U.S. delegation, headed by Vice President JD Vance and former President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner, arrived amidst tight security. Their Iranian counterparts, led by parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, had already arrived, signaling a rare opportunity for direct dialogue since 2015.

The negotiations, however, face uncertain outcomes. While former President Trump declared a temporary ceasefire, complications over Iran's demands and U.S. objectives make predicting the meetings' success precarious. Tehran seeks significant concessions, emphasizing the geopolitical chessboard's intricate dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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