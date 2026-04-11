BJP's Youth Wing Files Complaint Against Congress MP Over Voting Norms Breach

A complaint has been lodged by Yuva Morcha, BJP's youth division, against Congress MP K Sudhakaran over alleged breaches during Kerala Assembly polls. The incident occurred at a polling booth in Kizhunna, Kannur, where Sudhakaran voted.

According to Yuva Morcha leader K Shijil, Sudhakaran's assistant, Jayant Dinesh, allegedly accompanied him to the EVM during voting, violating the electoral code of conduct. Additionally, Dinesh reportedly carried and used a mobile phone inside the polling booth, contravening Election Commission rules.

The youth wing submitted video evidence to the District Returning Officer, urging an investigation into the alleged violations and appropriate action against the Congress MP. The Election Commission had emphasized strict compliance with mobile phone restrictions in polling areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)