Left Menu

BJP's Youth Wing Files Complaint Against Congress MP Over Voting Norms Breach

Yuva Morcha leader K Shijil has lodged a complaint against Congress MP K Sudhakaran for alleged voting norm violations during the Kerala Assembly polls. The complaint, supported by video evidence, accuses Sudhakaran and aide Jayant Dinesh of breaching polling booth regulations, particularly the ban on mobile phones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 11-04-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 11:01 IST
BJP's Youth Wing Files Complaint Against Congress MP Over Voting Norms Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A complaint has been lodged by Yuva Morcha, BJP's youth division, against Congress MP K Sudhakaran over alleged breaches during Kerala Assembly polls. The incident occurred at a polling booth in Kizhunna, Kannur, where Sudhakaran voted.

According to Yuva Morcha leader K Shijil, Sudhakaran's assistant, Jayant Dinesh, allegedly accompanied him to the EVM during voting, violating the electoral code of conduct. Additionally, Dinesh reportedly carried and used a mobile phone inside the polling booth, contravening Election Commission rules.

The youth wing submitted video evidence to the District Returning Officer, urging an investigation into the alleged violations and appropriate action against the Congress MP. The Election Commission had emphasized strict compliance with mobile phone restrictions in polling areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Election Battles Spark in Nandigram: An Ongoing Political Saga

Election Battles Spark in Nandigram: An Ongoing Political Saga

 India
2
Dhruv Jurel Shines as Rajasthan Royals Extend Unbeaten Run

Dhruv Jurel Shines as Rajasthan Royals Extend Unbeaten Run

 India
3
Bus-Lorry Collision Injures 32 in Koyilandy

Bus-Lorry Collision Injures 32 in Koyilandy

 India
4
Iran's Invisible Leader: The Mystery Surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran's Invisible Leader: The Mystery Surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026