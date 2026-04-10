Iran-U.S. Tensions: Standoff Over Ceasefire and Asset Unblocking

Iran's demand to unblock its assets and establish a ceasefire in Lebanon before entering negotiations with the United States has heightened tensions, placing upcoming talks in Pakistan in jeopardy. Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, insists these conditions, previously agreed upon with Washington, be fulfilled.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, emphasized that the only leverage Iran holds is a 'short-term extortion' using international waterways. Meanwhile, the U.S. prepared military options should talks fail. Iran seeks relief from sanctions affecting its economy, banking, and energy sectors.

The tenuous ceasefire, declared by Trump, remains fragile with Israeli airstrikes continuing in Lebanon. Despite halted airstrikes on Iran, tensions rise over control of the Strait of Hormuz, impacting global energy supplies. The ongoing conflict presents formidable challenges to the negotiation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)