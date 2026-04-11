The 25th Amendment: A Democratic Dilemma Amidst Trump's Controversies
Democrats consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump after his threats towards Iran, but face challenges in gaining Republican support. The amendment, ratified post-JFK's assassination, clarifies presidential succession. While voluntary sections were used, involuntary removal hasn't been. Past Democratic efforts also faced political risks.
President Donald Trump's recent inflammatory remarks about Iran have reignited discussions among Democrats about utilizing the 25th Amendment for his removal. This constitutional provision, initiated in 1967 post-Kennedy's assassination, aims to ensure a seamless presidential transition yet poses significant political risks.
Historically, the amendment has been referenced voluntarily, yet its involuntary provision—Section 4—remains untouched, requiring support from the vice president, the cabinet, or another congressionally designated body. Congressional action would then be needed to uphold such a move, demanding a formidable two-thirds majority, a reality unlikely with the current Republican control.
Past attempts to challenge Trump's presidency, such as post-Capitol riot calls and double impeachment trials, highlight both the Republicans' steadfast support and the potential backlash Democrats may face amid approaching elections. With critical November midterms on the horizon, Democrats are strategizing focus on policy issues rather than Trump's presidency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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