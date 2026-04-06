Lok Sabha Speaker Dismisses Impeachment Motion Against CEC

In a decisive action, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday dismissed an impeachment motion submitted by opposition members targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The motion, lodged on March 12, 2026, invoked Article 324(5) of the Indian Constitution and several legal statutes, aiming for Kumar's removal from office.

The official bulletin from Lok Sabha clarified that the Speaker had carefully reviewed the motion before rejecting it. The bulletin emphasized that, after thorough examination of the relevant legal aspects and the powers conferred by the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1958, the motion was found inadmissible.

The rejection drew a sharp reaction from the opposition, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizing the government's role in the procedure. Ramesh alluded to a previous incident involving the resignation of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, suggesting parallels in the government's handling of dissenting actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)