Tensions in Islamabad: Security Heightened Ahead of Trump-Iran Talks

In a substantial move to ensure heightened security, Pakistan has implemented rigorous measures in Islamabad and Rawalpindi amidst the anticipated arrival of US negotiators for critical peace talks with Iran. These precautions follow an announcement by former US President Donald Trump concerning the talks.

The negotiations, initially held on April 11 and 12, aimed at diffusing long-standing tensions between the US and Iran. Although the sessions concluded without an agreement, Pakistani authorities are keen to facilitate another round. Security protocols have been intensified, especially around Nur Khan Airbase and Islamabad Airport, with checkpoints established and heavy police presence to preclude security breaches.

This development has resulted in significant disruptions for local residents, including road closures, the suspension of public transport, and modifications to academic schedules in prominent universities. Authorities have called for public cooperation as widespread vigilance and enforcement of unprecedented security protocols remain imperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)