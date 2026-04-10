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BJP Strategic Meeting on Women's Reservation Act Amendments

BJP national president Nitin Nabin convened a meeting with party leaders to discuss a public outreach plan for the proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act. The amendments, likely to be debated in a special parliamentary session, aim to increase Lok Sabha seats and reserve 33% for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:48 IST
BJP Strategic Meeting on Women's Reservation Act Amendments
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP, led by its national president Nitin Nabin, held an important meeting on Friday to strategize on public outreach for proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act.

The government, having already extended Parliament's Budget session, aims to bring these amendments forward for debate during a special session scheduled from April 16 to 18. The Union Cabinet approved the draft bill earlier this week, which could bring significant changes to the political landscape.

The amendments propose increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 and reserving 33% for women. If approved, these changes would take effect in 2029, reshaping future Lok Sabha elections and key state assembly elections.

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