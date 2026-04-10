BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary Dismisses SP's Voter Roll Allegations

Uttar Pradesh BJP president and Union minister, Pankaj Chaudhary, has robustly dismissed accusations made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Yadav had alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which Chaudhary labeled as 'completely baseless'.

Chaudhary's comments were made in response to Yadav's claims that the ruling BJP was misusing constitutional institutions. According to Yadav, discrepancies were evident in the voter-list revision process soon after the state's chief electoral officer announced the final electoral rolls.

In a rebuttal, Chaudhary maintained that constitutional institutions operate independently and ensure an impartial process. He argued that accusations weaken democracy and reiterated that federal agencies only investigate corruption and financial irregularities where there is substantial evidence, not due to political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)