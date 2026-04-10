BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary Dismisses SP's Voter Roll Allegations
BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary refutes Akhilesh Yadav's claims of irregularities in voter list revisions as baseless. He defends the independence of constitutional institutions and denies accusations of fake voter deletions. Chaudhary asserts BJP's development-focused politics will prevail over SP's alleged negative politics in the upcoming elections.
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- India
Uttar Pradesh BJP president and Union minister, Pankaj Chaudhary, has robustly dismissed accusations made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Yadav had alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which Chaudhary labeled as 'completely baseless'.
Chaudhary's comments were made in response to Yadav's claims that the ruling BJP was misusing constitutional institutions. According to Yadav, discrepancies were evident in the voter-list revision process soon after the state's chief electoral officer announced the final electoral rolls.
In a rebuttal, Chaudhary maintained that constitutional institutions operate independently and ensure an impartial process. He argued that accusations weaken democracy and reiterated that federal agencies only investigate corruption and financial irregularities where there is substantial evidence, not due to political influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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