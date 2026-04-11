Tamil Nadu Congress in Turmoil: Hazeena Syed's Scathing Allegations

Hazeena Syed, the president of the Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress, has launched a fierce critique of K Selvaperunthagai, the state unit president, accusing him of neglecting female members within the party. Syed's accusations come after she was overlooked for a ticket in the impending Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Syed expressed her grievances over apparent biases and mismanagement, both in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. She asserted that the current political handling under Selvaperunthagai has led to an unfair exclusion of women, notwithstanding the promised 33% reservation for women candidates.

Syed accused Selvaperunthagai of cutting her ticket, a move she claims was influenced by his personal interests, despite approval from the party's Central Election Committee. She highlighted interventions from senior party figures such as Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, outlining an internal struggle within the party amidst crucial upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)