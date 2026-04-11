High-stakes Iran-U.S. Islamabad Summit: An Uncertain Path to Peace

In a bid to end a six-week-old conflict, the U.S. and Iran have congregated in Islamabad for pivotal negotiations. Spearheaded by prominent leaders, including Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, these talks hang in the balance due to Iran's demands for concessions on Lebanon and sanctions relief.

As tensions remain high, the backdrop of the negotiations includes ongoing military engagements in Lebanon and significant disruptions to global energy supplies. Israel's campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah continues, further complicating the peace process.

Despite President Trump's declaration of a temporary ceasefire, challenges mount. Iran seeks to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz, a major strategic and economic artery, while insisting on recognition of its rights and wartime compensations. The global community watches closely as the outcome of these talks could reshape regional dynamics.