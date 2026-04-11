Historic Diplomatic Breakthrough: Lebanon-Israel Dialogue Begins
In a significant diplomatic development, Lebanon and Israel commenced their initial contact through a telephone call facilitated by their ambassadors in Washington. The call is part of efforts to establish a ceasefire and initiate negotiations, with both sides agreeing to a meeting at the U.S. State Department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 01:49 IST
In a groundbreaking step towards peace, Lebanon and Israel have initiated direct contact for the first time through their ambassadors in Washington.
This significant development took place with the involvement of the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, showcasing a united approach towards securing a ceasefire and initiating negotiations.
A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday at the U.S. State Department, marking a pivotal moment in diplomatic relations between the two nations.
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