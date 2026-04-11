Left Menu

Historic Diplomatic Breakthrough: Lebanon-Israel Dialogue Begins

In a significant diplomatic development, Lebanon and Israel commenced their initial contact through a telephone call facilitated by their ambassadors in Washington. The call is part of efforts to establish a ceasefire and initiate negotiations, with both sides agreeing to a meeting at the U.S. State Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 01:49 IST
Historic Diplomatic Breakthrough: Lebanon-Israel Dialogue Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking step towards peace, Lebanon and Israel have initiated direct contact for the first time through their ambassadors in Washington.

This significant development took place with the involvement of the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, showcasing a united approach towards securing a ceasefire and initiating negotiations.

A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday at the U.S. State Department, marking a pivotal moment in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

Market Rollercoaster: U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
2
Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

Tensions Rise as Xi Urges Taiwanese Opposition for Reunification

 Global
3
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and Iran Face Off in Islamabad

 Global
4
Justin Rose Takes the Lead as McIlroy Shines and Scheffler Struggles at the Masters

Justin Rose Takes the Lead as McIlroy Shines and Scheffler Struggles at the ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026