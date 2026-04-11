Tensions and Talks: U.S.-Iran Negotiations in Islamabad

The United States and Iran are engaged in high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad, seeking to bring an end to their six-week conflict. Despite preparations, the talks face uncertainty as Tehran demands U.S. assurances on Lebanon and the lifting of sanctions as preconditions.

The U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance and featuring key figures like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Pakistan amidst intricate diplomatic maneuvering. Meanwhile, Iran's team, headed by parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, underscores Tehran's unwavering stance on addressing Lebanon's situation.

Amidst tight security in Islamabad and a temporary ceasefire declared by President Trump, both parties must reconcile conflicting versions of the ceasefire's scope. The outcome could significantly reshape regional power dynamics and influence global energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)