Murshidabad on Edge as TMC and BJP Gear Up for Epic Electoral Showdown
The Murshidabad constituency is set for a thrilling electoral clash between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP. Featuring a historic rivalry, administrative controversies, and rising social tensions, the race between incumbent Gouri Sankar Ghosh and challenger Shaoni Singha Roy will be closely observed as polls open on April 23.
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The political spotlight is firmly on Murshidabad as it gears up for a pivotal Assembly election showdown between the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With a legacy of tight election margins and intense political maneuvers, Murshidabad emerges once again as West Bengal's electoral battleground.
Incumbent BJP MLA Gouri Sankar Ghosh faces off against experienced TMC challenger Shaoni Singha Roy. Ghosh captured the seat in a thrilling 2021 contest, defeating Roy by just 2,491 votes. His tenure has been marked by tireless campaigning and bold proposals, including advocating for Union Territory status for Murshidabad and Malda.
Shaoni Singha Roy, a seasoned political figure, seeks to reclaim the constituency for TMC, leveraging her past electoral successes and deep grassroots connections. The 2026 race is marked by high stakes, with issues like the revision of electoral rolls, voter intimidation allegations, and recent communal tensions dominating the narrative.
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