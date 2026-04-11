Left Menu

RJD Names Sonu Kumar Rai as Candidate for Bihar By-Elections

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has announced Sonu Kumar Rai as their candidate for the upcoming by-elections in Bihar's Bhojpur-cum-Buxar constituency. The by-elections, prompted by Radha Charan Sah's Assembly win, are set for May 12, with votes counted on May 14. The election process concludes by May 6, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:48 IST
RJD Names Sonu Kumar Rai as Candidate for Bihar By-Elections
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National Working President Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) declared on Friday that Sonu Kumar Rai would represent the party in the forthcoming by-elections for the Bhojpur-cum-Buxar constituency in the Bihar Legislative Council. The official announcement comes after the Election Commission set the poll date for May 12, with results expected on May 14.

The seat became available following the election of Radha Charan Sah to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Sandesh constituency in the 2025 state elections. According to the Election Commission's schedule, the process begins with the gazette notification on April 16, 2026, and concludes with vote counting on May 14, 2026.

The timeline established includes various key deadlines: April 6, 2026, for filing nominations, April 23 for nomination scrutiny, and April 9 for withdrawal. The Election Commission emphasizes adherence to the Model Code of Conduct and directs necessary preparations for the smooth conduct of the by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Libya Unites: Historic Approval of Unified State Budget

Libya Unites: Historic Approval of Unified State Budget

 Global
2
Demographic change happening very fast, TMC seeks to form govt for infiltrators but BJP won't let Bengalis become minority in state: Modi.

Demographic change happening very fast, TMC seeks to form govt for infiltrat...

 India
3
Atiqa Mir Shatters Records: The Young Racing Prodigy Gaining International Recognition

Atiqa Mir Shatters Records: The Young Racing Prodigy Gaining International R...

 Global
4
TMC, sensing defeat, is engaging in conspiracy, spreading AI-generated videos; don't fall into its trap: Modi to voters in Jangipur.

TMC, sensing defeat, is engaging in conspiracy, spreading AI-generated video...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026