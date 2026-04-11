RJD Names Sonu Kumar Rai as Candidate for Bihar By-Elections

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) declared on Friday that Sonu Kumar Rai would represent the party in the forthcoming by-elections for the Bhojpur-cum-Buxar constituency in the Bihar Legislative Council. The official announcement comes after the Election Commission set the poll date for May 12, with results expected on May 14.

The seat became available following the election of Radha Charan Sah to the Bihar Legislative Assembly from the Sandesh constituency in the 2025 state elections. According to the Election Commission's schedule, the process begins with the gazette notification on April 16, 2026, and concludes with vote counting on May 14, 2026.

The timeline established includes various key deadlines: April 6, 2026, for filing nominations, April 23 for nomination scrutiny, and April 9 for withdrawal. The Election Commission emphasizes adherence to the Model Code of Conduct and directs necessary preparations for the smooth conduct of the by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)