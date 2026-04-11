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Gill and Buttler Poised for Milestones in IPL 2026 Showdown

Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill and England's Jos Buttler are on the verge of significant IPL and T20 milestones. Gill needs 25 runs to reach 4,000 IPL runs, while Buttler is just 39 runs shy of 14,000 in T20s. Both players' achievements highlight their remarkable consistency and skill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 20:28 IST
Gill and Buttler Poised for Milestones in IPL 2026 Showdown
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler and skipper Shubhman Gill (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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As the IPL 2026 season heats up, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and English dynamo Jos Buttler are on the brink of notable career milestones. Gill requires a mere 25 runs to surpass the coveted 4,000-run mark in IPL, further accentuating his consistent presence as a top-tier batsman.

Gill, at the helm of the Gujarat Titans, has amassed 3,975 runs in 120 IPL matches, showcasing his blend of elegant stroke play and strategic leadership. At just 26, Gill's record includes four centuries and 27 half-centuries, averaging an impressive 39.75.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler stands on the threshold of a global T20 milestone, needing only 39 runs to reach 14,000. This achievement would place him among the premier five players worldwide to attain such a record, underscoring his enduring impact in the format with eight centuries and 99 half-centuries.

Gujarat Titans' assistant coach Vijay Dahiya has showered accolades on Gill, appreciating his cricket insights and leadership prowess. Dahiya commended Gill's growth and highlighted that the Indian establishment's selection speaks volumes of his capability, noting, 'He is phenomenal and a brilliant student of the game.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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