US Domestic News: Uncovering Trends and Tensions

The US administration, under Donald Trump, is intensifying a crackdown on birth tourism schemes, focusing on networks that allegedly help pregnant women secure US citizenship for their newborns.

Trade court judges are questioning the legal basis of Trump's 10% global tariffs, which several states and small businesses are challenging in court.

Meanwhile, the US is making strides to renew diplomatic ties with Peru as it faces China's rising influence in the region, especially in terms of trade and mining.

(With inputs from agencies.)