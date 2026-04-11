US Domestic News: Uncovering Trends and Tensions
This collection of US domestic news highlights key issues, such as efforts to crack down on 'birth tourism,' challenges to Trump's trade tariffs, and the US's diplomatic push in Peru. Additionally, it covers the impact of global conflicts, such as the Iran war on fuel prices, and updates on social and political dynamics, including Meta's lawsuit and the potential of a Kamala Harris presidential run in 2028.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:32 IST
The US administration, under Donald Trump, is intensifying a crackdown on birth tourism schemes, focusing on networks that allegedly help pregnant women secure US citizenship for their newborns.
Trade court judges are questioning the legal basis of Trump's 10% global tariffs, which several states and small businesses are challenging in court.
Meanwhile, the US is making strides to renew diplomatic ties with Peru as it faces China's rising influence in the region, especially in terms of trade and mining.
(With inputs from agencies.)