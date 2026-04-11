Athawale Confident of NDA's Electoral Surge

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, president of the RPI (Athawale), expressed optimism about the BJP and NDA's electoral prospects across multiple states. He believes the coalition is set for triumphs in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry, while also expecting significant gains in Kerala.

Athawale criticized the prevailing law and order condition in West Bengal, specifically citing increased crimes against women. Highlighting public dissatisfaction with the Trinamool Congress, he expressed confidence that a BJP-led government would replace Mamata Banerjee's administration.

The Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to introduce 33 percent reservation for women in parliament, aiming to bolster social, economic, and political justice for women across the country.