AIADMK Slams DMK's Diversionary Tactics Over Delimitation

In a heated exchange, the AIADMK took a firm stance against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his party, the DMK, castigating their critical approach to various state issues. The AIADMK spokesperson, R M Babu Murugavel, labeled Stalin's intensive push against delimitation as mere 'diversionary tactics.'

Murugavel commended the AIADMK's past harmonious relationship with the Centre, which resulted in significant educational infrastructure developments in the state, including medical and law colleges. He contrasted this with what he sees as the DMK's failure to replicate such achievements under Stalin's leadership.

The contentious issue of delimitation has sparked a war of words, with both parties exchanging strong accusations. While Stalin criticized AIADMK's silence on central decisions affecting Tamil Nadu, he argued for a need to freeze delimitation. Meanwhile, Murugavel accused the DMK of employing divisive politics under the guise of secularism.

(With inputs from agencies.)