Left Menu

AIADMK Slams DMK's Diversionary Tactics Over Delimitation

The AIADMK criticized Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and the DMK for their stance on delimitation, labeling it as diversionary. AIADMK spokesperson Babu Murugavel defended the party's past collaboration with the central government, emphasizing development achievements. Debates on DMK's approach and AIADMK's central alignment intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:21 IST
AIADMK Slams DMK's Diversionary Tactics Over Delimitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, the AIADMK took a firm stance against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his party, the DMK, castigating their critical approach to various state issues. The AIADMK spokesperson, R M Babu Murugavel, labeled Stalin's intensive push against delimitation as mere 'diversionary tactics.'

Murugavel commended the AIADMK's past harmonious relationship with the Centre, which resulted in significant educational infrastructure developments in the state, including medical and law colleges. He contrasted this with what he sees as the DMK's failure to replicate such achievements under Stalin's leadership.

The contentious issue of delimitation has sparked a war of words, with both parties exchanging strong accusations. While Stalin criticized AIADMK's silence on central decisions affecting Tamil Nadu, he argued for a need to freeze delimitation. Meanwhile, Murugavel accused the DMK of employing divisive politics under the guise of secularism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision in Bihar: 13 Dead and Dozens Injured

Tragic Collision in Bihar: 13 Dead and Dozens Injured

 India
2
Political Tensions Rise in Bihar as Nitish Kumar Faces Pressure to Step Down

Political Tensions Rise in Bihar as Nitish Kumar Faces Pressure to Step Down

 India
3
Haryana CM Saini's Development Pitch and Critique of Opposition Tactics

Haryana CM Saini's Development Pitch and Critique of Opposition Tactics

 India
4
Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist

Court Orders FIR Against Ex-IPS Officer for Brutal Beating of RTI Activist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026