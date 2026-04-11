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PM Modi Takes on TMC in West Bengal Ahead of Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing criticism of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in poll-bound West Bengal, aiming to dismantle what he perceives as an era of fear and corruption instigated by TMC. Modi promises policy reforms, including the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, and stresses the need for tribal development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 23:15 IST
PM Modi Takes on TMC in West Bengal Ahead of Elections
PM Modi during roadshow in Siliguri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Siliguri, West Bengal, drawing enthusiastic crowds as he addressed the assembly poll battle in the state. He positioned the electoral contest as a fight to overcome 'fear' and promote 'trust,' while criticizing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its governance.

During a rally in South Dinajpur, Modi reaffirmed the BJP's pledge to implement the 7th Pay Commission recommendations in the state and accused the TMC of stalling development projects, particularly in tribal areas. He cited that over 30,000 tribal houses were built under the PM Jan Man Yojana elsewhere, contrasting this with a lack of such progress in West Bengal under TMC rule.

Modi's remarks also highlighted TMC's electoral failures outside Bengal and alleged negligence towards constitutional and societal duties, particularly regarding tribal communities. He assured voters of expanded women's police recruitment if the BJP wins, as West Bengal prepares for elections on April 23 and 29, with results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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