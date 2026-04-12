Pakistan's Crucial Mediation in US-Iran Talks: A Path to Stability

On Sunday, Pakistan declared its ongoing support for facilitation in the talks between the US and Iran, emphasizing the need for both sides to adhere to a ceasefire. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Defence Forces Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Sim Munir, participated in intense discussions over the past 24 hours.

Dar expressed optimism, highlighting the significance of maintaining a constructive atmosphere to ensure long-term peace and stability in the region. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to continue its mediatory role in the dialogue process.

The negotiations mark the first high-level interaction between the US and Iran since 1979. The Iranian delegation, led by Speaker Mohammad Baqir Galibaf, and the US team, headed by Vice President JD Vance, met in Islamabad as global attention focused on the outcome of these landmark discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)