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Pakistan's Crucial Mediation in US-Iran Talks: A Path to Stability

Pakistan has been facilitating critical negotiations between the US and Iran, following a ceasefire proposal by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, alongside top military officials, mediated several rounds of discussions aimed at achieving lasting peace and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 09:59 IST
Pakistan's Crucial Mediation in US-Iran Talks: A Path to Stability
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On Sunday, Pakistan declared its ongoing support for facilitation in the talks between the US and Iran, emphasizing the need for both sides to adhere to a ceasefire. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with Defence Forces Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Sim Munir, participated in intense discussions over the past 24 hours.

Dar expressed optimism, highlighting the significance of maintaining a constructive atmosphere to ensure long-term peace and stability in the region. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to continue its mediatory role in the dialogue process.

The negotiations mark the first high-level interaction between the US and Iran since 1979. The Iranian delegation, led by Speaker Mohammad Baqir Galibaf, and the US team, headed by Vice President JD Vance, met in Islamabad as global attention focused on the outcome of these landmark discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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