Hungary Votes: The Rising Challenge to Orban's 16-Year Reign
Hungarians are voting in a pivotal election that could end Viktor Orban's long-standing rule. The nation faces economic stagnation and rising costs, stirring resentment against Orban. With a possible shift in international relations, public sentiment leans towards change, reflecting in the opposition's strong polling.
In Hungary, an election is underway that may conclude Viktor Orban's 16-year political dominance. Voter dissatisfaction has been fueled by economic difficulties, including stagnation and rising living costs. The opposition gains traction as public sentiment increasingly favors change.
Polling stations opened at 6 a.m. local time. Pollsters predict record voter turnout, with Orban's party trailing behind Peter Magyar's centre-right Tisza party. The significance of the election extends beyond Hungary, as Europe's leaders closely monitor the outcome due to its potential impact on EU politics and relations with Russia.
An Orban defeat could unlock vital EU funds for Ukraine and shift alliances, disrupting Russia's influence. While Orban warns of war repercussions, the opposition denies these claims, instead promising a return to core Western commitments.
(With inputs from agencies.)