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BJP may merge parts of Bengal with Bihar or Odisha and torture Bengalis there: Mamata at Chhatna rally.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:14 IST
BJP may merge parts of Bengal with Bihar or Odisha and torture Bengalis there: Mamata at Chhatna rally.
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BJP may merge parts of Bengal with Bihar or Odisha and torture Bengalis there: Mamata at Chhatna rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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