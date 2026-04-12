BJP may merge parts of Bengal with Bihar or Odisha and torture Bengalis there: Mamata at Chhatna rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:14 IST
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- India
BJP may merge parts of Bengal with Bihar or Odisha and torture Bengalis there: Mamata at Chhatna rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Mamata
- BJP
- Bengal
- Bihar
- Odisha
- politics
- rally
- state merger
- regional governance
- Bengalis
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