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Election Tensions Flare as Assam Jatiya Parishad Challenges BJP

The Assam Jatiya Parishad criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after Guwahati Central candidate Kunki Chowdhury faced police summons for election-related issues. Despite accusations of biased police action and the BJP's intimidatory tactics, AJP remains steadfast in promoting democracy and justice in Assam amid rising political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:34 IST
Election Tensions Flare as Assam Jatiya Parishad Challenges BJP
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The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has taken a firm stance against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following the police summoning of its candidate, Kunki Chowdhury, in an election case. Amid allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct, the AJP asserts that the ruling party is resorting to politically motivated intimidation tactics.

The controversy arises from a case filed by a BJP activist, claiming misconduct on polling day, which AJP Legal Advisor Santanu Borthakur dismisses as harassment. Meanwhile, Chowdhury alleges that a defamatory deep-fake video involving her family remains unaddressed by authorities. The AJP accuses the BJP of manipulating the police to suppress democratic processes.

Despite these challenges, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi emphasizes the strength and resolve of the party, highlighting widespread support for Chowdhury. Gogoi calls this a pivotal moment for defending democratic rights in Assam, as the state anticipates vote counting, following a historic voter turnout.

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